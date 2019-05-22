Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tahir Khushnood, a grade-21 officer of the Information Group, has been transferred and posted as Press Information Department (PID) director general (DG)/principal information officer (PIO) with immediate effect. According to a notification, “Tahir Khushnood, presently posted as Press Secretary/Information Advisor to the President, President Secretariat (Public), Islamabad, is transferred and posted as Director General/Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department with immediate effect and until further orders.” Mian Jahangir Iqbal, a BS-21 of Information Group presently posted as DG/PIO PID, has been transferred and posted as press secretary/information adviser to the president, President’s Secretariat (Public), the notification said.