MIANWALI/FAISAL -Three children drowned while taking bath in Chashma Barrage while three youth were crushed to death in a separate incident occurred in Faisalabad here on Tuesday.

According to police and rescuers, a group of children was enjoying bath in River Indus at Chashma Barrage here to beat the scorching heat.

In the meanwhile, three children went into deep water and drowned before they could be rescued.

The bodies were later fished out from the water and shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs.

In Faisalabad, three youth, riding a motorcycle were crushed to death by a speeding truck while another got critically injured here on Tuesday.

Police said that a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle, carrying four youth on Jhang Road in Faisalabad city.

As result three youth died on the spot while the fourth one got critically injured. The truck driver, however, fled the scene.

Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where condition of the injured youth is also stated to be critical.

The police impounded the truck and registered a case against the runaway driver.