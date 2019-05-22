Share:

KARACHI - At least three people were killed and two others injured in armed clash between two groups over property dispute here on Tuesday. Police said that armed men of two groups which were in old dispute over ownership of land of farm house traded fire in Gulshan-e-Maymar Karachi. Five people were injured in crossing firing of which three succumbed to their wounds while shifting to hospital. The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where according to Additional Police Surgon Dr Saleem Sheikh, condition of the two wounded people was also critical. SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said that a case was registered against armed men of the two clashing groups and raids were being conducted for their arrest.