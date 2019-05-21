Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Red Crescent Society on Tuesday handed 300 first-aid boxes over to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, which would be distributed among 150 schools in the federal capital and provincial headquarters.

In this regard, a 2-member Turkish Red Crescent Society delegation visited PRCS National Headquarters here. The delegation, comprising President TRCS Supervisory Board Ismet Durmus and Board Member Ramazan Saygili, called on the PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed and signed the first-aid kits’ handover documents.

Turkish Red Crescent Society’s Head of Delegation in Pakistan Ibrahim Carlos, PRCS Officers, volunteers and others were also present on the occasion.

As per plan, two first aid boxes each would be placed at 31 federal capital schools, while a total of 238 boxes would be handed over to the provincial headquarters for distribution among schools.

Appreciating the delivery of 300 first aid boxes, Khalid Bin Majeed said the PRCS was hugely indebted to the Turkish Red Crescent Society for this goodwill gesture.

He said the PRCS was also distributing food parcels among 2,000 deserving families under the Ramadan Package in collaboration with the TRCS. He expressed hope that the PRCS cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent Society would also continue in future.

On this occasion, mementos were also exchanged. The delegation also visited the library and wrote their comments and expressions in the visitors’ book.