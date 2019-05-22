Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two minor brothers died while their father sustained severe injuries in a collision took place between car and motorcycle at railway flyover near Truck Adda, in the precinct of New Faujdari Police Station, here on Tuesday. According to an official of concerned police station that a motorcyclist rider named Zulkikar Ali Solangi sustained grave wounds while his two minor sons identified as Israr Ahmed, 4, and Mushtaq Ahmed, 6, inhabitant of Wada Machi village of Shikarpur, died on the spot in a head collision between car and motorcycle at Railway flyover. Following the information, area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur for postmortem and injured for medical treatment from where injured was referred to Chanka Medical College Hospital Larkana due to his precarious condition after providing medical treatment while the bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting necessary medical legal formalities, an official added. Area police managed to arrest car driver Muhammad Asif, resident of Punjab and moved to New Faujdari Police Station for interrogation. No case was registered till filling of the story.