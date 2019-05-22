Share:

Previously, the US warned Britain that it may end intelligence cooperation between the two countries, prompting the United Kingdom to deny Huawei access to establishing its 5G telecommunication network due to espionage accusations against the Chinese company.

The UK's largest mobile operator, EE, announced on Wednesday that it would launch 5G without Huawei.

At the same time, according to the BBC, UK-based computer chip designer Arm also suspended its business dealings with the Chinese tech giant.

Washington claims that Huawei is installing backdoors in its equipment under Beijing's guidance so the latter can spy on users across the globe. The company itself denies the accusations and has even offered to sign a so-called no-spy agreement with the countries concerned.