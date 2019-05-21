Share:

ATHENS - One of the main decisive factors of Sunday’s European elections in Greece will be the vote of the undecided, taking up 12.7 percent of all respondents, according to a poll presented Monday. Candidates and political parties are scrambling to win them over before the polling day. The poll by Alco polling firm suggested that Greece’s main opposition New Democracy party led with 29.9 percent of the vote, followed by the ruling leftist Syriza party, with 23.6 percent of the vote. The center-left Movement for Change and the ultra-Right Golden Dawn ranked third with both parties gaining 5.7 percent, while the Greek Communist party KKE ranked fifth with 5 percent, said the survey presented on local Open television channel. The focus of Sunday’s European Parliament elections and local administration elections is more on economy issues, and the main candidates clash over how to handle them after the debt-laden country’s bailout programs ended last summer.