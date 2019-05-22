Share:

LAHORE (PR): United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) team visited Women Development Department, Punjab Lahore Tuesday and called upon Secretary WDD, Mrs Irum Bukhari. A meeting was held to finalize a road map on making women empowered. In conversation with Ms Saliah Ramay, Program Analyst Gender UNFPA, Ms Dilshad Pari, Gender Consultant UNFPA and Dr Shoiab Ahmed, Technical Specialist UNFPA Punjab, Mrs Irum Bukhari stated that WDD had taken landmark initiatives for economic empowerment of women and was committed to provide state of the art facilities to help women grow and make their mark in every sphere of life. Team members of UNFPA appreciated all the efforts of WDD and expressed resolve to make coordinated efforts for the common good of women. WDD and UNFPA finalized the work plan and partnership agreement for further collaboration between the two entities. Secretary WDD, Mrs Irum Bukhari appreciated the role of UNFPA to in Pakistan stating that coordinated efforts would result in realizing the dream of economic empowerment of women in the province.