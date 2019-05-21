Share:

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced his proposal on Monday to move up legislative elections and called for dialogue with the opposition. “We are going to measure ourselves electorally,” Maduro said, adding that the only winner would be the people. The president made his remarks during a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of his re-election. During his speech, Maduro said that he believes in peace and dialogue, describing the peace talks between the government and the opposition in Norway as “positive” and expressing his confidence that they would soon reach an agreement. “I am going to commit myself, with effort and with dedication, so that Venezuela sooner or later has a peace agreement,” he said.