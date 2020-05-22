Share:

BADIN - Barrister Hasnain Mirza, parliamentary leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the Sindh Assembly, has said that PPP government in Sindh has miserably failed to deliver any good to people of the province.

Speaking to the media persons here on Thursday, he made it clear that they (GDA) had not demanded revocation of the 18th Amendment. “What we want is its implementation in true letter and spirit,” he said, and added, “The essence of the devolution is incomplete without strong local government system under Article 140 A of the Constitution and fair distribution of the resources among the districts as PFC Award.” Barrister Mirza said it was very unfortunate that the irrigation canals of the lower parts of Sindh were not being provided with the required quantity of water for the crops’ cultivation despite the fact that there was enough water in the system.

He further said that the Sindh government, instead of making sincere efforts to provide relief to the people in the wake of Covid-19, was only creating media hype for cheap publicity.

“The provincial government should stop duping the people at a time when they need more support and relief,” he stressed.

The GDA MPA claimed that the federal government was at the forefront when it came to providing relief to the people in every nook and corner of the country without any discrimination, with no intention to derive political mileage out of it. “People of Badin district have greatly benefited from the cash amount distributed among the needy people,” he concluded.