BAJAUR - Two people including a health official was killed while another got wounded in two separate incidents in Bajaur tribal district, local residents and officials said yesterday.

In the first incident occurred in Sharif Khana area in Charmong region unknown persons opened gun fires at a health worker.

Official sources said that Abdul Wahab, an EPI technician, was buying something at a shop in his native village when unknown attackers opened fires at him.

As a result, he was critically wounded and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to officials, both the victims were real brothers.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and wounded another when a bomb exploded in a field in Hilal Khail Charmong area of Nawagai tehsil. The local police have registered the cases and launched investigation in both the incidents.