Share:

Peshawar - Police in Mardan district have busted a six-member gang and recovered 15 rickshaws, a Mazda vehicle and costly spare parts, stolen from various districts of the province, District Police Chief Sajjad Khan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, the DPO said that they have arrested a six-member gang who used to lift rickshaws from different districts.

“The gang also has links to other car lifters and further investigations are underway in which more significant information is likely to emerge,” the official said.

The arrestees were identified as the gang leader Mustafa, a resident of Baghcha Dheri, Sajjad and Ayaz, residents of Swabi district, Muhammad Tariq, a resident of Takht Bhai, Faqir, resident of Rashkai and Wali Mohammad, from Charsadda.

The DPO also said that the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Mardan had recovered 34 vehicles that had been lifted from different districts of the country during various operations this year by using scientific ways of investigations. “Many of the vehicles recovered have been tampered,” he added.

He said that search and strike operations will continue in the district against outlaws without any discrimination.

“During the year 2019, we had recovered 230 vehicles, including those lifted from Punjab and Sindh provinces and brought into KP,” he added.