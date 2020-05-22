Share:

PESHAWAR - More than 85 percent of the funds released for the devel­opmental schemes of local government sector during the current financial years have been released so far as compared to the 64 percent expenditure of the released funds during the last finan­cial year.

It was told in a meeting re­garding the formulation of Annual Development Pro­gram (ADP) for financial year 2020-21 held here on Thursday with KP Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting reviewed in detail various proposed developmental schemes of local government and Irri­gation Sectors to be includ­ed in the new ADP.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made so far on the implementation of de­velopmental schemes of the current ADP in these sec­tors.

Regarding the progress on the developmental schemes of irrigation sector it was informed that more than 85 percent of the released funds for various develop­mental schemes have been utilized whereas efforts are underway to ensure 100 percent utilization by the end of the current financial year.

The meeting was also in­formed that 22 ongoing projects of irrigation sector would be completed in the merged districts whereas 17 ongoing projects of the sec­tor would be completed in the rest of the province dur­ing the new financial year.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister remarked that in view of the financial crunch­es due to corona pandem­ic, priority would be given to the completion of ongo­ing developmental schemes in the new ADP adding that new developmental schemes of dire need will also be included in the new ADP.

He directed the concerned high ups for necessary steps to finalize the new year ADP well in time.