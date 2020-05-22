Share:

ISLAMABAD - China on Thursday said the United States was spreading disinformation regarding Pak-China ties.

While speaking at a webinar to celebrate 69 years of Pak-China diplomatic ties, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing rebutted what he called “disinformation and baseless allegations” levelled by US Ambassador Alice Wells, who is retiring as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs, saying that unlike the United States “China will be a partner of Pakistan, but will never try to become its teacher”.

He said that the American attitude towards China, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistan-China relations was a combination of ‘arrogance, distortion and desire for hegemony.’

Yao Jing said the two countries were celebrating the 69th Anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. “We are iron brothers and working together for our well-being and development, as well as for the promotion of regional peace and development,” he added.

China, he said, “appreciates Pakistan for its kind understanding &support of our friendship and cooperation. We will promote the high-quality development of CPEC and fight against COVID-19, building a closer community of shared future.”

Pakistan China Institute, in cooperation with LUMS Centre for Chinese Legal Studies, organised a special webinar under the framework of ‘Friends of Silk Road’ to celebrate 69 Years of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan and China.

The webinar had participation from around 50 participants from Beijing, Islamabad and Lahore including Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, as well as Former Chinese Minister, Dr. Zhao Baige and Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

The webinar was moderated by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute and Dr. Sikandar Shah, Director LUMS Centre for Chinese Legal Studies. The program began with a special documentary prepared by the Pakistan-China Institute on ’69 Years of Friendship’ to commemorate the auspicious anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi cited China and Pakistan supporting each other during crises, especially COVID-19, and she quoted President Xi Jinping as telling President Alvi during their meeting in Beijing on March 17 that Pakistan and China have a “Unique, All Weather, Strategic, Cooperative Partnership.” She said that the future of Pakistan-China relations, beyond COVID-19, is “Brighter, Stronger and more enduring”.

Chinese Former Minister and member of parliament, Dr. Zhao Baige said that “We are all learning about COVID-19 and we are also learning from each other”, and the ‘future of Pakistan-China relation is bright because future belongs to the Youth of both Pakistan and China, who are stake holders in this relationship’.

Senator Mushahid Hussain talked of the role of parliament and political parties in Pakistan being staunch advocates of Pakistan-China friendship and he cited the February 12 and May 14 resolutions unanimously passed by the Senate of Pakistan expressing solidarity with China, lauding the leadership of President Xi Jinping and rejecting the baseless propaganda against China.

He said that during the April 3 Webinar hosted by PCI, 8 political parties of Pakistan, both government and opposition, showed unity in their vision to promote, protect and preserve CPEC since they see this as a guarantor for a better tomorrow for the 220 million people of Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain also lauded China for having an inclusive and cooperative approach in tackling coronavirus at home and also seeking cooperation with other countries to collectively meet this common threat. Mustafa Hyder Sayed and Dr Sikandar Shah thanked the participants for attending this webinar on a day that marks anniversary in Pakistan’s most important foreign policy relationship.