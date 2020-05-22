Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on the provincial budget and annual development programme for the financial year 2020-21. Chairman P&D and Secretary Finance briefed the participants about the upcoming budget and ADP details.

Addressing the participants, the CM said that budget priorities were needed to be focused in the backdrop of the prevailing situation as the country was facing an unusual situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing that the social sector, including healthcare, will be given importance, the CM directed to further decrease unnecessary expenditures in the next financial year and stressed that provincial departments will have to follow strict financial discipline.

Austerity should be encouraged by controlling expenditures at every level, he said.

The departments should, themselves, decrease their unnecessary expenditures and solid steps be taken for a further decrease in expenditures in the next financial year.

The CM mentioned that decrease in subsidies, being given in different sectors, should be reviewed and attention be given to public-private partnership in next year’s ADP.

Similarly, a comprehensive programme be devised for giving relief to the common man as the government is committed to protect the indigent strata despite difficult circumstances.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary and others attended the meeting.

PTI launches largest aid programme

Buzdar Thursday said that credit goes to the PTI government for launching the largest financial aid programme.

He announced that an amount of Rs7.87 billion had been distributed in more than six lac and 56 thousand deserving families under the CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Package and Ehsaas Programme.

A most transparent aid distribution system has been devised to help the needy, he added. Such programmes were launched in the past for personal projection and rights of the needy were usurped by an undue distribution of resources, the CM concluded.

CM attends prayer ceremony

Buzdar attended the prayer ceremony at his office to pay homage to late PTI MPA Shaheen Raza on Thursday. The participants expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The CM paid tributes to her socio-political services and announced to name an institute in Gujranwala after her name. Shaheen Raza proactively represented the party at every occasion and her services will be remembered for long time, he added. We all are like a family and our joys and sorrows are also common. Shaheen Raza always remained on the front during my visits to Gujranwala and I am saddened over her death, he further said.

She was a valuable asset of the party and her death is a big tragedy for all of us as the party has been deprived of a sincere lieutenant.

She was also a torch-bearer of democratic value, he added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat termed Shaheen Raza as a hardworking and sincere parliamentarian, who took an active part in legislation.

He announced to table a resolution in Punjab Assembly in recognition of her services. Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that Shaheen Raza was a committed worker, who also remained on the forefront in the anti-coronavirus drive.

Women assembly members paid tributes to Shaheen Raza stating that she devoted her life for the party and she was a committed parliamentarian.

Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah led the prayer for Shaheen Raza and other martyrs.