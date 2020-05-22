Share:

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 50,694 while 50 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

The cases so far reported in Punjab 18,455, in Sindh 19,924, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7,155, in Balochistan 3,074, in Islamabad 1,326, in Gilgit-Baltistan 602 and in Azad Kashmir 158.

Total 1,067 patients have died so far while 15,201 stand recovered.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 445,987 coronavirus tests and 16,387 in last 24 hours. 14,155 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

Globally officials have recorded more than 5 million cases and more than 326,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.