Share:

KARACHI - Daraz and HBL have signed a strategic partnership agreement to enable the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by inviting SMEs to set up online shops on Daraz, and avail HBL’s extensive banking solutions to meet their financial needs. HBL is Pakistan’s largest bank and a leader in the SME segment while Daraz is the country’s leading e–commerce platform. As part of the partnership, HBL is encouraging its SME clients to set up their online ventures on Daraz thereby availing the business and financial support the platform is offering under the recently launched Daraz Humqadam program. The Humqadam program includes commission fees waiver for May and June, free-of-cost educational support and training on Daraz University, express sign-ups and free marketing to promote SME businesses and setting up their online shops within days. Daraz with its online retail footprint in more than 500 cities, towns and districts and over 5 million monthly active users nationwide is in a unique position to empower SMEs and facilitate their transition towards online retail. Combined with HBL’s national presence, largest distribution network, extensive financing solutions and investment in technology, the partnership presents an excellent opportunity for SMEs to reach millions of customers nationwide, increase demand for their products and invest in their business growth. The partnership aims to boost the national economy in the long term.