ISLAMABAD - The Clinical Study Committee of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved five clinical studies on Covid-19 patients.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Dr Abdur Rashid, Director of Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP here on Thursday.

The Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH), Lahore, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), will conduct Solidarity Clinical Studies at five sites, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, Shifa International Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital and Indus Hospital on Covid-19 patients.

Dr Tahir Shamsi was given approval for plasma study at the Pathology Department, Hayatabad Medical Peshawar Complex, while PIMS was also given green signal after long discussion on Protect International Trial along with Professor Javed Akram, University of Health Sciences Lahore.