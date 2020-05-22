Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emilia Clarke took a stroll around one of London’s leafy parks in the midday sunshine recently, along with her dog Ted and her best friend Mike Noble. The Last Christmas actress, 33, was seen keeping things socially-distanced as she enjoyed the English weather alongside the Mike, who she met in drama school. The pair wore shades to protect their eyes from the cloudless skies as they ambled along, Ted trotting across the grass on his lead. Although there was one moment where the cheerful actress playfully touched her companion’s shoulder when under the shade of the trees.

The latest rules, set out amid the COVID-19 pandemic in England, are that members of the public can take as much outdoor exercise as they like, and with one other member of a separate household, as long as the 2m rule is adhered to. The pair, however, appeared to happen across other people they knew, stopping for a chat in the park. Still keeping well away, Emilia laughed with the others - one of whom was shirtless and getting in a vigorous workout.