ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has once again demanded the abolition of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Fawad Chaudhry, while criticizing the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said that Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Sunday but the committee, headed by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, wanted it to be on Monday (May 25). He said that he would hold a press conference on Friday to highlight all the necessary information. “Will inform tomorrow why Ruet-e-Hilal Committee wants Eid to fall on Monday instead of Sunday”. In this modern era of science, there was no need for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, he added. Fawad claimed that the experts believed Eidul Fitr to fall on May 24 in accordance with their calendar.