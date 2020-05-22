Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has played a commendable role in containing Covid-19 by providing protective gears and face masks free of cost to the medical and paramedical staff. This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali while receiving a donation of 500 corona protective suits from FCCI Standing Committee on Health in his office. He told that government has already mobilized its machinery and resources while best medical services are being provided to the corona patients in addition to making fool proof arrangements to Quarantine the corona suspects coming from other countries.