FAISALABAD - Under the directives of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the FDA enforcement team demolished illegal structures of three unapproved housing schemes at Millat road. According to the details, the FDA enforcement team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected the affaires and legal status of housing schemes being established at Millat road and found that three housing schemes including Ibrahim Villas and two extension colonies were being established at tha land of Chak No.117 JB and chak No. 121 JB without approval of FDA. The team took action against the unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal structures by using heavy machinery. The developers have been asked to get regular approval for establishing the housing scheme by fulfilling all legal and departmental requirements. The Director General FDA warned that the operation against unapproved housing schemes would be continued in the larger public interest. He advised that the law and codal formalities should be followed for initiating housing schemes to maintain discipline and transparency in this sector. He informed that the special initiatives had been taken to facilitate the developers for the promotion of housing sector.
Our Staff Reporter
May 22, 2020
