FAISALABAD - Under the directives of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Kha­waja, the FDA enforcement team demolished illegal structures of three unap­proved housing schemes at Millat road. Accord­ing to the details, the FDA enforcement team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Go­raya inspected the affaires and legal status of housing schemes being established at Millat road and found that three housing schemes including Ibrahim Villas and two extension colonies were being established at tha land of Chak No.117 JB and chak No. 121 JB with­out approval of FDA. The team took action against the unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal structures by using heavy machinery. The de­velopers have been asked to get regular approval for establishing the housing scheme by fulfilling all legal and departmental require­ments. The Director Gener­al FDA warned that the op­eration against unapproved housing schemes would be continued in the larger pub­lic interest. He advised that the law and codal formali­ties should be followed for initiating housing schemes to maintain discipline and transparency in this sec­tor. He informed that the special initiatives had been taken to facilitate the devel­opers for the promotion of housing sector.