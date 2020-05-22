Share:

LAHORE - As many as 16 doctors of the orthopedic ward at Lahore’s General Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, leading to the closure of the affected ward for at least 10 days.

After the doctors tested positive for the virus, the head of the orthopedic ward wrote a letter to the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/LGH Principal, stating that the remaining doctors of the ward had been quarantined, therefore, the ward should be closed. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Tariq noted that the ward had been initially closed for three days and was disinfected after the surge in cases in the hospital staff.

As many as 241 health personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far as a result of 1,886 tests conducted, with a ratio of 12.7 percent of the total number of tests conducted.