Punjab government has decided to reopen theaters and restaurants after Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to details, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar has given principle approval on opening or theaters and restaurants across the province.

The CM has sought standard operating procedures (SOPs) from Information and Culture Department in this regard.

Sources told that the decision was taken in the wake of increasing financial crisis of artists.

Pakistan confirmed 50 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,067 and positive cases surged to 50,694.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,603 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.