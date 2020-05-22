Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged the government was misusing the coronavirus relief funds.

Questioning the government’s decision to allow diverting Rs 20billion from the coronavirus relief funds to pay interest on loans taken to retire circular debt, PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman urged the government to explain the alleged misuse of the money. “Has the government managed to curb the spread of COVID-19 that we don’t need this money anymore and now it is being used to pay interest,” she asked.

She added:“People were asked to donate their hard-earned money for this cause but now suddenly the government has decided to use it elsewhere. It is the government’s responsibility to pay off the interest and is not fair on people that their money is being misused like this. This is an extremely irresponsible decision and it is apparent that the federal leadership lacks seriousness and is not able to effectively deal with the existential crisis.”

She questioned was the parliament not involved in this decision? “This money does not belong to any party and instead of helping the provinces fight this pandemic, this money is being used to pay off interest. What happened to the transparency which the ruling party is always talking about? Why were the provinces not taken in confidence? When the country needs to unify more than ever, the ruling party is doing everything to intensify political polarisation in the country,” she contended.

The PPP leader said it was, “Quite an outrage that money given for Covid-19 relief is being used up for plugging the governance holes in the growing circular debt. They have no policy or plan for managing or reducing that either.”

The scale, impact and effects of the coronavirus, she said, still gather momentum in Pakistan and “we need to gather all our resources to fight this national emergency. Instead of creating unnecessary controversy by putting economy before public health, the government should focus on coming up with an effective policy.” Separately, Secretary Information Dr. Nafisa Shah said, “Spending the amount of Corona fund for debt retirement is a fraud.”

She said paying for incapacity and inability of this failed PTI government is a fraudulent act and not spending this amount collected from people’s pockets on the corona relief is a criminal act. She said that PPP had been voicing its concern on the transparency of this account and government embezzlement.

Dr Shah said that corona relief fund was a lie and fraud from the beginning and now the scam has started to surface. She demanded of the govt to bring the facts about all the expenses before the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sent medical kits and other protective equipment for the doctors and other medical staff of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari handed over this consignment of medical equipment to the administration of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. On this occasion Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Aijaz Durrani and other party local leadership were also present.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said PPP believed in the service for the people of Pakistan. PPP salutes the doctors and other medical workers for serving the people to save their lives and at the same time risking their own lives. He said doctors, Nurses and medical workers are the real heroes and heroines of the nation.

Medical director of Lady Reading hospital Peshawar Dr. Faisal and DR. Masood briefed the PPP delegation about the working of the hospital and the situation of Covid-19 in the area. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari appreciated the courage and hard work of the doctors and medical workers of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.