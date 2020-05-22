Share:

KARACHI - HABIB METRO, a fast growing and digitally inclined bank in Pakistan, and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announced a new strategic initiative to provide innovative, secure and reliable payment services to enhance the user experience of HABIB METRO customers. HABIB METRO is committed to redefining its customer journey through technology. Under this new initiative, the Bank will leverage Visa’s expertise and experience in payment technology and global scale, so that its customers can enjoy fast, simple and secure cashless solutions. The partnership will be focused on developing proposition for ultra-high net worth customer segment, contactless payments, tokenization and Scan to pay. The new arrangement will also enable Visa to provide tailored services catering to the specific needs of HABIB METRO customers while further fortifying its partnership ecosystem and drawing on its experience of working with similar sized banks in other parts of the world.

Ahmed Shah Durrani, Retail Head of HABIB METRO commented: “We are pleased to build upon our relationship with Visa to enhance the digital and retail banking experience of HABIB METRO’s customers. We are excited to use the global power of Visa to enrich the proposition for our high-net worth clients while also bringing more convenience and security to all our customers through a higher service benchmark for payments.”

Kamil Khan, Visa’s Country Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan, said: “Visa’s partnership with HABIBMETRO will provide our cardholders in Pakistan with secure and rewarding payment experiences and help accelerate digital commerce in the country. Our partnership will see the launch of best-in-class debit cards for HABIBMETRO’s premium customers and the expansion of digital payment acceptance at more than half a million small retailers in the country, a significant step-change in the migration from cash to digital payments in Pakistan. We look forward to collaborating with HABIBMETRO on opening a world of convenience and unparalleled advantages for the Bank’s customers in Pakistan.”

This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to improve customer experience through better use of technology. Empowered by a balanced mix of banking and technology expertise, HABIBMETRO is well-placed to leverage its strength to drive digital innovation. The Bank operates with around 400 branches in over 130 cities in Pakistan.

Visa offers the technological scale – accepted at more than 61 million merchant locations across more than 200 countries and territories, and capable of processing 65,000 plus transaction messages per second at a total volume of USD 11.8 trillion a year2 – and multi-layer security infrastructure.