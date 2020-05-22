Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gigi Hadid revealed she was ‘a few months’ along in her pregnancy while jetting around the world for various Fashion Weeks in February and early March. The 25 year old supermodel is expecting her firstborn baby by her on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik of One Direction Fame. The Maybelline spokesmodel did an Instagram Live with the brand recently and referred to ‘Fashion Month, when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?’ The daughter of former Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid was laughing at the online speculation that she has had face fillers. She noted that ‘people think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round, it’s like, I’ve had the cheeks since I was born.’ The brunette bombshell added: ‘Or like, especially Fashion Month, when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?’.

Her interview with Maybelline New York Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons revealed she had been wondering whether pregnancy would cause Gigi’s face to change.