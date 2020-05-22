Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the healthcare system of country required reformation with particular focus on disease pre­vention as the concept of disease management was changing in the world, from curative to preventive.

He stated this during a presen­tation given by Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy (HSA), Dr. Assad Hafeez here.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the initiatives taken by Health Ser­vices Academy with regard to devel­opment of technical and operational guidelines, training of healthcare workers and academic programmes being offered by the Academy.

The President asked the Vice Chancellor to produce public health leadership and take mea­sures to provide online courses to health professionals.

He also directed the manage­ment of HSA to improve liaison and coordination with the provincial health departments so that they could benefit from the expertise of Health Services Academy.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the pack­age, introducing several incen­tives for the construction industry, would also help uplift the real es­tate sector.

In a meeting with a delegation of Real Estate Consultant Association (RECA), led by President Federation of Realtors, Sardar Tahir Mehmood who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority would help facilitate and strengthen the real estate sector, a President House Press release said.

The delegation apprised the President about the problems and challenges being faced by the real estate sector in the country.

The participants informed that the real estate sector had badly been affected by recession and the current COVID-19 pandemic and sought government’s support in this regard.

The delegation comprised Sar­dar Tahir Mehmood, President Federation of Realtors, M. Ahsan Malik, VP Punjab Federation of Realtors, Zulqarnanin Abbasi, Ex­ecutive Member, Brig (R) M. Sher Anwar, Patron-in-Chief, Real Es­tate Consultant Association, Far­rukh Riaz, President Real Estate Consultants Association, DHA, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Maj (R) Ahmed Nadeem Qasim, VP Real Estate Consultants Association, DHA, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Zahid Rafiq, General Secretary Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Israr ul Haq, Executive Member Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Saad Khan, President Real Estate Agents Association B-17 Taxila, and Syed Tansir Bokhari, Vice President Pakistan Tax Bar Council.