ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday suspended notifications regarding de-notifying illegal upgradations of 42 officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Last week, the civic authority after getting approval from its incumbent Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed had de-notified illegal upgradation got by its officers in violations of rules and regulations.

However, about 20 officers out of total have challenged the said decision of the authority in Islamabad High Court. Renowned lawyers including NaeemBukhari, Kashif Ali Malik and SardarTamiorAslam appeared on behalf of these petitioners and sought interim relief from the court.

The lawyers of the petitioners argued that the authority while de-notifying their clients did not follow the due process of law while they were not given an opportunity of personal hearing. They also submitted that CDA had de-notified the petitioners without completing a formal inquiry in the matter.

YasirArfat Advocate appeared on behalf of CDA and informed the court that the officers were reverted back to their previous grades on the findings of a committee constituted under the headship of Member Planning CDA Dr. Shahid Mahmood. He also sought time from court to submit the reply on behalf of CDA.

However, the Honourable Justice MohsinAkhtarKiani ordered to suspend CDA’s notifications against the petitioners till next date of hearing.

Earlier, the orders to de-notify these officers were issued while following the findings made by a committee headed by the Member Planning and Engineering Dr. Shahid Mahmood, which examined all 86 cases of gazetted officers one by one and made its recommendations thereafter.

As per this report, a total of 48 officers were recommended to be de-notified while the rest of the cases of civic authority’s officers were declared legitimate.

Meanwhile, sources inside the CDA’s Law Wing informed that the high ups of the authority had decided to challenge the orders of Islamabad High Court in the Supreme Court of Pakistan soon after Eid-ul-Fitr.