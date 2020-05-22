ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday appealed to the people to follow proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country as lockdown has been eased but the COVID-19 is not over yet.
In a video message, the minister requested the people to follow SOPs of federal and all provincial governments besides their own self-imposed measures during last days of holy month of Ramadan, and prayers of Jumatul Wida and Eidul Fitr. “Please follow all SOPS to celebrate all these events,” he said adding that this will enable them to celebrate many Eids in the coming years.
“From the very first day, Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware that people are severely affected by coronavirus but if we did not care about our economy and labourers, the people will face starvation,” Shah said and reminded that the whole world is hit by the pandemic.