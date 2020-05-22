Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interi­or Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday appealed to the people to follow proper standard operating proce­dures (SOPs) to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country as lockdown has been eased but the COVID-19 is not over yet.

In a video message, the minister re­quested the people to follow SOPs of fed­eral and all provincial governments be­sides their own self-imposed measures during last days of holy month of Rama­dan, and prayers of Jumatul Wida and Ei­dul Fitr. “Please follow all SOPS to cele­brate all these events,” he said adding that this will enable them to celebrate many Eids in the coming years.

“From the very first day, Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware that people are se­verely affected by coronavirus but if we did not care about our economy and la­bourers, the people will face starvation,” Shah said and reminded that the whole world is hit by the pandemic.