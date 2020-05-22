Share:

Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan is being observed today with religious solemnity across the country.

The Juma gatherings will be held as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) agreed between the government and the religious scholars in view of the threat posed by COVID-19.

Juma-tul-Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan.

All the provincial governments have been directed to make sure implementation on the SOPs during the congregation of Friday and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.