Share:

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday maintained their dominance in the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship, being organised by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

KP further maintained their supremacy on Thursday by winning eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Punjab secured second with four gold, four silver and eight bronze medals while Sindh claimed one gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals. As many as 400 athletes from all affiliated associations including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs, which are registered with the district, provincial or national federation were participating in the extravaganza.

As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event, which will conclude today (Friday). Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including 36 foreign players from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal are also featuring in the event.

As per results of junior boys 15-17 year, in Group 1, Mehmood of Islamabad claimed gold, Faheem of Islamabad clinched silver while Arbaz from Sindh and Haseeb of KP grabbed bronze. In Group 2, Wasif Ali of Punjab got gold, Shamir Hassan of KP picked silver while Abdul Qadir of Islamabad and Haseeb Ahmed of Balochistan got a bronze each.

In girls 15-17 years, in Group 1, Shafaq of KP claimed gold, Shanzay of Sindh clinched silver while Farishta of KP and Saima Zafar from Sindh grabbed a bronze. In senior male from 18 to 22 years (Group 1), Mujeeb Hassan of KP got gold, Usman Irshad of Islamabad claimed silver while Hassan Alam of Sindh and Zain Ul Abideen of Punjab claimed a bronze each.

In Group 2, Abdul Basit of Islamabad claimed gold, Meesam Abbas of Punjab secured silver while Wajahat Ali of Sindh and Ammar Khan of Balochistan claimed a bronze each. In girls 18-22 year, in Group 1, Sumira Syed from Sindh claimed gold, Tehleel Bashi of Punjab clinched silver while Zahra Shafi of Sindh and Komal Butt of Islamabad grabbed a bronze each.