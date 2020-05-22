Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lana Del Rey has hit out at claims she ‘glamourizes abuse’ in a shock rant. In a lengthy Instagram statement, she confirmed her new album will be released on September 5, and also name-dropped the likes of Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce, who she bemoaned for having ‘number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating’. The Born To Die singer, 34, then aired her frustration at being called ‘hysterical’ for her lyrics and insisted there ‘has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like’ her. Lana began by stating: Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever i want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse???????’ The singer, who has been credited as an influence to other chart-topping stars such as Lorde and Billie Eilish, went on to muse: ‘I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse.