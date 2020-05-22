Share:

ISLAMABAD - As if murderous hornets weren’t enough, millions of cicadas are expected to invade parts of the US this summer after spending 17 years underground.Areas of Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia will be plagued with the wailing sounds of the Brood IX infestation, which has not made an appearance since 2003 and 2004.Officials are warning that certain areas count face as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre.

The timing of when these creatures emerge from their sunken worlds remain a mystery, but scientist theorize they have developed this tactic to avoid predators.Eric Day, an entomologist in Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology, said: ‘Communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue. Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is.’The Brood IX infestation is set to hit parts in Southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and West Virginia.North Carolina was hit with Brood II cicadas in 2013, which had also laid underground for 17 years.