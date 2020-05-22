Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reacting to the findings of the Sugar Inquiry Commission, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior leader Moonis Elahi, on Thursday, said that he was neither involved in the management nor was on the board of any sugar mill.

Elahi, member of the National Assembly and son of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, took to the Twitter to give his version on the report of Inquiry Commission to probe the increase in sugar prices in the country and said, “I strongly support the recommendation of commission to control satta (virtual advance sales)/speculation including new legislation to help government control sugar price manipulation.”

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar while making pubic findings of the Inquiry Commission told a news conference that Mr Elahi owned 34 percent shares, through different companies, in a sugar mill called Alliance of RYK Group which had been found in underreported and benami (off the books) sugar sales during 2014-19. He said that the mills were involved in causing loss to farmer between 2014 to 2018 through 11-14pc systematic cut in purchase of sugar cane which had been translated into Rs 970 million.

Separately, senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen whose JDW sugar mills had also been found involved in alleged sugar scam also took to the Twitter and said, “I am shocked at the kind of false allegations levelled against me.”

The PTI leader and once a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that he had always run a clean business. “All Pakistan knows I always pay full price to my growers,” he said and denied that his mills maintained two set of books to defraud the government. “I pay all my taxes diligently. I will answer every allegation and be vindicated,” he concluded

SAPM Akbar also mentioned the JDW sugar mills in his news conference and said Jahangir Khan Tareen had a 21 percent share, his son Ali Khan Tareen had 13 percent and Ahmad Mahmood owned 26 percent share in JDW group. He said according to the report, the mill committed “double book-keeping, under-reported sales of sugar and over-invoicing cash purchase of sugar cane through different commission agents”.