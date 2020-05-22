Share:

ISLAMABAD - Contesting the federal government’s authority to change the provincial Members IRSA, National Assembly Standing Committee on Water has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to send a reference for change of a member to CCI as is required under Article 155 of the constitution.

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards the disagreement between Ministry of Water Resources and IRSA over installation of the telemetry system and cancellation of its contract. I also learnt that the Ministry is also writing a summary for change of some members of IRSA,” Chairman NA Standing Committee on Water Resources, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, said in a letter to the prime minister.

In a letter, he said that IRSA is an autonomous body. It is authorized to review and specify river and reservoir operation patterns and periodically review the system of such operations.

It is worth to mention here that the federal government Tuesday last had approved the removal of three members of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA). As per the decision approved by the Federal Cabinet that the Federal Member IRSA will be removed immediately, while the Punjab and Sindh governments will be asked to send the new names for the provincial member IRSA.

Moreover, the cabinet also approved amendment to IRSA Act.

The letter further said that Rule 8(3) of IRSA Act 1992 specifically state that a provincial government or WAPDA if, aggrieved by any decision of the authority may make a reference to the Council of Common Interest. Even complaints against a member of IRSA must go to CCI, under Article 155 of the constitution.

“We cannot rely on the flawed manual water data for long as it creates unnecessary apprehension, reliability and water management issues and negative feelings between provinces,” the Chairman of the committee said.

“I am trying my best to call an online meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources to discuss the subject matter but was failed due to non arrangement of the system by National Assembly Secretariat.