RAWALPINDI - Tension mounted between the high ups of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Deputy Commissioner Chakwal over funds of Rs 3.2 million that were not spent for the welfare of people residing around Rajian Oil Field, said informed sources on Thursday.

ODGCL big wigs also initiated an inquiry in the matter to ascertain the fact as to why the DC Chakwal had not spend the funds so far, the sources said.

DC Chakwal Abdul Sattar Essani, however, termed the move of OGDCL as a tactic to put pressure on district government to resolve pending cases of land acquisition in favour of local landlords whom the company was not compensating and to teach a lesson to DC for filing a case against Operation Manager of Rajian Oil Field for hiding coronavirus outbreak in the field.

According to the sources, OGDCL had to spend a fixed amount on the district where operations were being carried out as per Government Petroleum Policy. OGDCL high ups accused DC of transferring the funds to his personal account. When contacted, DC Chakwal Abdul Sattar Essani rebuffed the allegations levelled by the OGDCL officials against him. The deputy commissioner said he was being victimised by the OGDCL officials for ordering registration of case.