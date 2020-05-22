Share:

ISLAMABAD - A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to Foreign Office on Thursday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Chirikot Sector.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces on May 20, 45 years old Muhammad Arif, son of Khadim Hussain, resident of Pothi village, sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In the ongoing year, India has committed 1102 ceasefire violations so far.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate the incident and other such occasions of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the working boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.