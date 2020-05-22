ISLAMABAD - Child Rights Special Committee of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs and Parliamentarians Commission on Human Rights (PCHR) on Thursday hosted a virtual roundtable meeting on “Impact of COVID-19 on Women and Children: Parliamentary Interventions” to discuss ongoing pandemic’s impact on vulnerable sections of the society. Chaired by MNA Shandana Gulzar, Convener Sub-Committee SDGs-5 (Gender Equality) and Chairperson Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) and MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Convener Special Committee on Child Rights, the meeting discussed violence and health issues of women and children, said a statement issued here. It was agreed that this pandemic had disrupted social life, finance and trade, education and learning, healthcare and much more, but the most vulnerable in this regard were women and children. The participants agreed that the rights of the most vulnerable had to be safeguarded in such a situation by staying in touch with relevant departments and ensuring that they (the children) came back to school when the situation improved. The participants were of the view that these were not only the children who were at risk due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but women and girls were also vulnerable in this situation. They agreed that there was increasing risk of gender-based violence as quarantine and social distancing may force many to remain in hostile environments at home. They concurred that with girls away from schools, there was a greater risk of their early marriages. That child and women protection should be central in all post–COVID -19 planning. The civil society organisations offered all kind of support to the government on issues related to children and women.
Share: