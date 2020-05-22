Share:

KARACHI - Biosafety Level-III (BSL-III), functional at the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research has been transformed into one of the largest testing facility helping the nation against the current COVID-19 pandemic, said Director, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary here on Thursday. Addressing a meeting of volunteers at the PCMD’S National Institute of Virology, ICCBS off Karachi University, he said the laboratory was a part of National Institute of Virology, established last year with the financial support of the Federal Government. Citing the facility to be a unique example of an academic institution promptly aligning to meet the national needs, Dr Choudhary also appreciated the support of Sindh Government in getting completed the remaining work of BSL-III.

“Following the instructions of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, the BSL laboratory was converted into a COVID-19 diagnostic centre for testing of hundreds of samples provided by the provincial health department on daily basis,” he said.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, also a member of National Task Force for COVID -19 on the occasion urged the citizens to take all necessary precautions as these were the only tools to protect and also fight against the fatal infection. He said the National Institute of Virology that works under Dr. Panjwani Center was working to produce quality researches and researchers who could play their due role in national development.