PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided anoth­er consignment of safety equip­ment to Health Department and Rescue-1122 of the province bat­tling the pandemic of coronavirus.

According to details, 1000 N-95 masks, 13125 surgical face masks, 13125 pair of gloves, 14885 pro­tective suits, 2940 safety goggles, 7918 shoe covers, 14875 surgical caps, 1020 face shields, 1020 gog­gles, 8500 small bottles of sanitiz­er, 6800 bio hazard bags and oth­ers safety equipment are provided to the Health Department.

The safety equipment also pro­vided to Rescue 1122 includ­ed 2615 face masks, 180 N95 masks, 2625 protective suits, 30 thermal guns, 1200 bio hazard bags, 2625 surgical caps, 4500 shoe covers, 180 face shields, 2625 pairs of gloves, 800 small bottles of sanitizers.