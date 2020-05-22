Share:

A Pakistan Internatonal Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport, media reported.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi when it crashed at the densely-populated Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir.

Footage aired by various Television channels showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents.

CAA sources said that its communication with the plane one minute before its landing was cut off. It is estimated that 91 passengers were aboard the flight, 85 in economy class while six were in business class. Seven crew members are amongst the victims of the PIA plane crash.

The Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops arrived at the crash site shortly to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts.

Sindh Health Minister addressed the media and stated that he dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital in order identify the DNA.

The PK8303 crashed into 4-storey building. The plane crashed one-minute before estimate time of landing.

According to Dr Seemi Jamali, 17 dead bodies of the victims have been recovered from crash site.

There are reports of survivors of the crash. The video of President and CE0 Punjab Bank, Zafar Masood, has surfaced which shows him being rescued by local residents as a survivor from the crash site.

An important element of Black Box known as Quick Access Record has been recovered from the site. The QAR provides details regarding air traffic communication.

The pilot of PK8303 has been flying AIRBUS 320 plane for more than 5 years.

'Army Urban Response Team has left Rawalpindi for Karachi to engage in rescue services. 10 fire tenders of Pakistan Army have provided services at the crash site,' said DG-ISPR.

According to latest figures reported by media sources, 15 injured passengers have been shifted to Civil hospital. 17 (9 male, 8 female) injured passengers have been shifted to Jinnah hospital.

*This is developing story.