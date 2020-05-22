Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Reliance Petrochem Industries Private Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure PIA passengers safety on flight against coronavirus. Reliance Petrochem Industries Private Limited manufactures sanitization products based on specifications and guidelines provided by WHO.

Reliance will provide its premium quality Aerosol Sanitization Spray Canes to all PIA passengers on board free of cost starting from June 2020. Reliance is the only manufacturer of sanitization products that is offering aerosol sanitization sprays and the first one in Pakistan to follow WHO standards in manufacturing of all sanitization products including consumer and industrial range.

The collaboration will ensure a safe and secure in-flight experience on all PIA flights offering an additional protected environment for the passengers in the current COVID-19 active environment.

The MoU was signed by Jai Kumar, Managing Director, Reliance Petrochem Industries Pvt. Limited and CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik along with senior officials of both organizations.

This initiative will further assist PIA in following its SOPs for prevention against Covid-19 and in better facilitating its passengers on board its flights.