ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) media coordinator was tested positive with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

Talking to The Nation, the PIMS Media Coordinator Dr. WaseemKhawaja said that he had gone for the COVID-19 test on the basis of suspicion and now hospital administration has informed that he has been tested positive. Dr. WaseemKhawaja said that he was feeling well and going in the isolation. He added that a week before he went for COVID-19 test and now National Institute Health (NIH) has declared him positive.

“I am in self-isolation,” he said.

According the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) data around 140 healthcare professionals including 57 doctors of the federal capital have been infected with the COVID-19. Details said that 139 healthcare professionals including 57 doctors of the different hospitals have been infected with the COVID-19 so far. The virus has been confirmed in 57 doctors, 41 nurses and 41 other health staff of different hospitals. It said that 123 healthcare professionals have been isolated in homes and two have been hospitalised. The NEOC data said that three hospitalised health professionals are stable while 12 have been discharged after recovery. One healthcare professional lost life while battling the virus. The details said that six healthcare workers contracted the virus while performing duties in critical care and 133 got infected performing duties elsewhere. The documents said that 333 contacts of these healthcare workers have been identified and all of them have been quarantined as well. The test details of the contacts have been also sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and 298 have been received. According to the documents, 17 of them have been also found positive.

Meanwhile Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressed concerns over the life and health of doctors, nurses and paramedics regarding the prevailing situation of coronavirus.

The statement issued said that healthcare professionals are working very hard at quarantine centers, isolations centers, HDU and at ICU to treat the coronavirus patients.

Moreover doctors are serving with dedication in hospital wards, emergencies and OPDs at both public and private sector hospitals.

It said that in this scenario, it is very unfortunate that people are attacking and destroying health facilities and threatening the healthcare workers. PMA has received such complains of violence both from public and private hospitals throughout Pakistan.

The statement said that at this stage when healthcare workers are fighting with coronavirus. Many of them have been affected with coronavirus and are in isolation. We already have shortage of facilities, experts and technical people at our hospitals. The situation will be very unfortunate if healthcare workers do not come to the hospitals due to such incidents and due to their stay in isolation due to coronavirus.