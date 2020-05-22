Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan said, on Thursday, that development of merged districts of former FATA was top priority of the government. Chairing a high-level meeting on development issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reforms regarding next budget, provincial economic situation in the context of coronavirus and future course of action, Imran Khan said out of the box solutions need to be focused on in the next budget.

The Prime Minister called for accelerating the process of institutional reforms to reduce the non-essential expenditures. He directed to keep people abreast on economic situation of the province in view of coronavirus. He said promotion of public private partnership should be a focus of attention in development projects so that not only development needs were met but also the burden on government was reduced due to increased role of private sector in development process.

Deliberating on issues relating to energy, the Prime Minister directed to devise future course of action in consultation with Ministry of Energy to realize the potential of the province. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on progress in establishment of Rashakai Special Economic Zone and implementation of Swat Motorway Phase Two.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, on Thursday, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office. According to a statement of the PM Office, matters related to the province and development schemes were discussed during the meeting.