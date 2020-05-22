Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered immediate inquiry into the crash of Pakistan International Airlines’ aircraft, resulting in loss of several lives.

“Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash…Immediate inquiry will be instituted,” the prime minister said in a tweet after the A-320 passenger plane of national flag career from Lahore enroute Karachi crashed this afternoon.

The prime minister said he was in touch with PIA’s CEO Arshad Malik and also with the rescue and relief teams on ground.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the air crash.

“Prayers and condolences go to families of deceased,” he added.