Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that a false flag operation was imminent from India to divert the world’s attention away from its ongoing genocide in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, he said 15 homes were torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar as 900 thousands (900K) security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also shared some images of the torched and destructed houses of the Kashmiri people.

Imran Khan said Modi’s Hindutva supremacist occupation government was committing war crimes in IOJ&K including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention.

On May 17, Prime Minister Khan tweeted to voice the same apprehensions. In his multiple tweets on May 17, Khan spoke about his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s “RSS-inspired doctrine” in occupied Kashmir — a Muslim-majority region in the Himalayas that has been under a brutal curfew and communications blackout since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi scrapped Kashmir’s special status.

Imran Khan said Modi had clearly set up the moves that his fascist government would implement in occupied Kashmir. “First, deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory,” he wrote.

The premier said the Indian prime minister’s second step to continue aggression in occupied Kashmir was through “a three-pronged approach”.

“One, trying to crush them with brute force including using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; and three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris especially youth and isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links.”

He said the last step of the three-pronged approach was to distort the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and blatantly lie to the world to show it as terrorism from Pakistan.

On May 6, Imran Khan had expressed the same apprehension of imminent false flag operation from India and called upon the international community to take notice of brutality being committed in the occupied Kashmir before it jeopardises the peace and security in South Asia.

In a series of May 6 tweets, the prime minister said, “I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.”

“Latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across the Line of Control (LoC) are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. The indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris,” he said.

The prime minister added, “The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace and security in South Asia.”

Prime Minister’s remarks came after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and other officials alleged that Pakistan had been operating terrorist launch pads from its side of the LoC and attempting to infiltrate the border into the Indian side.