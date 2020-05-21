Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police in Lahore Thursday registered a case against a cigarette manufacturing company involved in illegal production of cigarettes in the market and playing havoc with the health of people with supply of substandard and hazardous products.

According to details, an FIR was registered seeking action by the Islampura police station in Lahore over violation of copyrights and other related provisions of the law.

The report has sought action against owners of Indus Tobacco Company, Mardan for illegally producing fake copies of the cigarette brand – Kisan King Size.

The FIR alleged that Saleem Printing Press was printing fake labels whereas the above mentioned tobacco company was involved in production and supply of the fake cigarettes in the market.

The counterfeit industry has damaged repute of National Tobacco Company limited, whose all brands including the Kisan King Size cigarettes are registered. The company is doing business under the laws of the land making valuable contribution to the country’s economy.

On the other hand, the illicit tobacco trade is not only playing havoc with the health of millions of people, it is also one of the reasons for suboptimal revenue collection and pressure on the local tobacco industry.