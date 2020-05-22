Share:

DHAKA - Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja thinks that the batting of Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has the impression of former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar. Ramiz said this while speaking on his YouTube Channel ‘Ramiz Speaks’. Revealing his favorite left-arm batsman, Tamim said: “I’ve been a big fan of Sanath Jayasuriya and Saeed Anwar from the very beginning of watching cricket.” In response, Ramiz said: “You’ve the style of Saeed Anwar in your batting. “I don’t think so. Saeed Anwar was a batsman of another level.” In reply, Ramiz said, “The way you turn the ball while batting reminds me of Saeed Anwar. I played a lot with him. He was also a natural batsman like you.” Tamim also spoke about the playing technique of short ball of the subcontinent batsmen. Recalling the advice of legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara, Tamim said, “The ball doesn’t bounce as much as England or South Africa in our condition.