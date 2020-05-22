Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to KP Chief Min­ister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wa­zir has said that for bilater­al trade with Afghanistan, it has been decided to keep the Torkham border open for 24 hours six days a week for trucks under strict SOPs.

In the last few days, after the opening of the border for 24 hours, trade has been in­creased tremendously, add­ing that with the consent of both the countries, Saturday has been reserved for pedes­trians’ border crossing.

He expressed these views while briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat here yesterday.

The Advisor said that Paki­stanis returning home from Afghanistan through Torkham border were being quaran­tined in Khyber district.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has announced that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated with simplicity this year and all kinds of unnecessary ac­tivities will be avoided.

“This time Eidi should be distributed among the de­serving people instead of their own children,” he add­ed. He said that precaution­ary measures should be strictly followed on the oc­casion of Eid.

Ajmal Wazir once again urged philanthropists to help needy and poor people on the occasion of Eid.

Explaining the situation of Corona in the province, Aj­mal Wazir said that the re­covery rate in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa was the highest among the rest of the prov­inces of the country, which is 31%.

He said that there were 200 isolation wards in the province with a capacity of 5598 beds.

Similarly, there were about 359 quarantine centers in the province. He said that more than 550 ventilators in the province have been re­served for corona patients.

Ajmal Wazir said that in Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is leading from front against corona, and he him­self visiting hospitals and quarantine centers.